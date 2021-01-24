UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 15 11 1 3 488 305 6 52 La Rochelle 14 11 0 3 405 226 5 49 Racing92 14 9 0 5 382 296 5 42 Clermont 14 8 1 5 430 311 6 40 Bordeaux-Begles 15 8 1 6 394 334 5 39 Lyon 14 8 1 5 308 266 4 38 Toulon 13 8 0 5 331 272 5 37 Stade Francais 13 7 0 6 367 297 6 34 Castres 14 6 1 7 273 390 3 29 Brive 14 6 0 8 280 375 2 26 Pau 14 5 1 8 330 375 3 25 Bayonne 13 5 0 8 270 415 2 22Montpellier 14 3 0 11 291 305 9 21Agen 15 0 0 15 188 570 2 2

