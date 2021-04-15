UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 20 14 1 5 614 402 8 66 La Rochelle 20 14 0 6 524 321 7 63 --------------------------------- Racing92 20 13 0 7 523 434 7 59 Clermont 20 12 1 7 667 434 9 59 Bordeaux-Begles 20 11 1 8 538 450 7 53 Lyon 20 11 1 8 482 403 6 52 ---------------------------- Toulon 20 11 0 9 488 459 8 52 Castres 20 10 1 9 441 528 5 47 Stade Francais 20 9 0 11 499 487 9 45 Brive 20 10 0 10 459 519 4 44 Montpellier 20 7 0 13 451 434 12 40 Bayonne 20 9 0 11 427 617 2 39 -------------------------------- Pau 20 6 1 13 469 555 6 32 ---------------------------- Agen 20 0 0 20 267 806 2 2 Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th in play-offs; bottom club relegated while second bottom plays off against second-place team in Pro 2

