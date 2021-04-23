UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:40 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table before the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 21 15 1 6 638 428 9 67 La Rochelle 21 15 0 6 562 344 7 67 --------------------------------- Racing92 20 13 0 7 523 434 7 59 Clermont 20 12 1 7 667 434 9 59 Bordeaux-Begles 20 11 1 8 538 450 7 53 Lyon 21 11 1 9 505 441 6 52 ---------------------------- Toulon 20 11 0 9 488 459 8 52 Castres 21 11 1 9 467 552 5 51 Stade Francais 20 9 0 11 499 487 9 45 Brive 20 10 0 10 459 519 4 44 Montpellier 20 7 0 13 451 434 12 40 Bayonne 21 9 0 12 460 660 3 39 -------------------------------- Pau 21 7 1 13 512 588 6 36 ---------------------------- Agen 20 0 0 20 267 806 2 2 -- relegated Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th in play-offs; bottom club relegated while second bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2

Related Topics

Agen Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

22 minutes ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

10 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

9 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.