UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 10 8 0 2 275 144 4 36 Bordeaux-Begles 10 7 1 2 255 189 3 33 Montpellier 10 5 1 4 257 197 4 26 Lyon 10 5 0 5 248 187 6 26 Racing92 10 6 0 4 221 201 1 25 La Rochelle 10 5 0 5 233 151 4 24 Castres 10 5 1 4 204 257 1 23 Pau 10 5 0 5 212 246 2 22 Brive 10 4 0 6 170 199 5 21 Stade Français 10 4 0 6 186 243 2 18 Clermont 9 4 0 5 200 215 2 18 Toulon 9 3 1 5 149 193 2 16 Perpignan 10 3 0 7 163 270 2 14 Biarritz 10 3 0 7 195 276 2 14 Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th into play-offs; bottom club relegated while second-bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2

Related Topics

Biarritz Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criteriu ..

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati ..

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati Values Visual Book&#039;

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

1 hour ago
 Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy ..

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy: Shaukat Tarin

2 hours ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

2 hours ago
 Glitches hit Nigeria southeast election

Glitches hit Nigeria southeast election

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.