RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 10 8 0 2 275 144 4 36 Bordeaux-Begles 10 7 1 2 255 189 3 33 Montpellier 10 5 1 4 257 197 4 26 Lyon 10 5 0 5 248 187 6 26 Racing92 10 6 0 4 221 201 1 25 La Rochelle 10 5 0 5 233 151 4 24 Castres 10 5 1 4 204 257 1 23 Pau 10 5 0 5 212 246 2 22 Brive 10 4 0 6 170 199 5 21 Stade Français 10 4 0 6 186 243 2 18 Clermont 9 4 0 5 200 215 2 18 Toulon 9 3 1 5 149 193 2 16 Perpignan 10 3 0 7 163 270 2 14 Biarritz 10 3 0 7 195 276 2 14 Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th into play-offs; bottom club relegated while second-bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2