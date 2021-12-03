RugbyU: French Top 14 table

UrduPoint.com

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 11 9 0 2 293 155 4 40 Bordeaux-Begles 11 8 1 2 292 203 4 38 Montpellier 11 6 1 4 282 221 4 30 La Rochelle 11 6 0 5 269 159 5 29 Lyon 11 5 0 6 261 206 6 26 Racing92 11 6 0 5 235 238 1 25 Castres 11 5 1 5 228 282 2 24 Clermont 11 5 0 6 255 257 4 24 Pau 11 5 0 6 220 282 2 22 Brive 11 4 0 7 181 217 5 21 Toulon 11 4 1 6 184 237 2 20 Stade Francais 11 4 0 7 200 260 3 19Perpignan 11 4 0 7 189 294 2 18Biarritz 11 4 0 7 212 290 2 18

