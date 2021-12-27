RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bordeaux-Begles 12 9 1 2 309 210 4 42 Toulouse 12 9 0 3 300 172 4 40 Montpellier 12 7 1 4 312 227 5 35 Castres 13 7 1 5 273 304 3 33 Lyon 12 6 0 6 302 206 7 31 La Rochelle 12 0 6 289 184 6 30 Clermont 12 6 0 6 294 268 5 29 Racing92 12 6 0 6 238 263 1 25 Pau 12 5 1 6 236 298 2 24 Stade Francais 12 5 0 7 225 280 3 23 Toulon 12 4 2 6 200 253 2 22 Brive 12 4 0 8 181 258 5 21Perpignan 13 4 0 9 214 344 3 19Biarritz 12 4 0 8 223 329 2 18