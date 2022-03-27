RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Montpellier 21 13 2 6 517 391 8 64 Bordeaux-Bègles 21 13 1 7 499 385 8 62 La Rochelle 21 11 0 10 515 373 10 54 Castres 21 12 1 8 432 475 4 54 Lyon 20 11 0 9 498 380 10 54 Toulouse 20 11 0 9 454 344 9 53 Racing92 21 12 0 9 492 482 3 51 Clermont 21 10 0 11 533 486 8 48 Toulon 21 9 2 10 428 422 6 46 Pau 21 10 1 10 451 519 3 45 Stade Français 21 10 0 11 447 486 5 45 Brive 21 8 1 12 375 489 8 42Perpignan 21 7 0 14 401 556 7 35Biarritz 21 5 0 16 395 649 4 24