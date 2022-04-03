RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Paris, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Montpellier 22 14 2 6 540 404 8 68 Bordeaux-Bègles 22 13 1 8 514 401 9 63 La Rochelle 22 12 0 10 531 388 10 58 Castres 22 13 1 8 451 488 4 58 Toulouse 22 12 0 10 494 382 9 57 Lyon 22 11 0 11 527 450 10 54 Clermont 22 11 0 11 574 496 9 53 Racing92 21 12 0 9 492 482 3 51 Toulon 22 10 2 10 471 432 7 51 Pau 22 11 1 10 493 538 3 49 Stade Français 21 10 0 11 447 486 5 45 Brive 22 8 1 13 385 530 8 42Perpignan 22 7 0 15 414 579 7 35Biarritz 22 5 0 17 414 691 4 24