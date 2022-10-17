UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Published October 17, 2022

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 7 6 0 1 217 103 4 28 La Rochelle 7 5 0 2 174 126 2 22 Stade Francais 7 4 0 3 190 144 2 18 Clermont 7 4 0 3 175 167 2 18 Toulon 7 4 0 3 177 150 1 17 Castres 7 4 0 3 148 133 1 17 Lyon 7 4 0 3 193 199 1 17 Montpellier 7 3 0 4 181 166 3 15 Bordeaux-Begles 7 3 0 4 157 150 2 14 Bayonne 7 3 0 4 165 183 1 13 Racing92 7 3 0 4 154 172 1 13 Brive 7 2 0 5 108 194 3 11Pau 7 2 0 5 142 197 1 9Perpignan 7 2 0 5 74 171 1 9

