RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 10:40 AM
Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 12 8 1 3 329 196 5 40 Stade Francais 12 6 1 5 279 214 6 32 La Rochelle 12 7 0 5 298 241 3 31 Racing92 11 7 0 4 325 273 3 31 Montpellier 12 6 0 6 310 272 5 29 Lyon 12 7 0 5 299 307 1 29 Bayonne 12 7 0 5 273 287 1 29 Bordeaux-Begles 12 5 1 6 267 268 4 26 Toulon 11 6 0 5 264 235 2 26 Clermont 12 5 1 6 271 301 4 26 Pau 11 5 0 6 262 262 4 24 Castres 11 5 0 6 221 262 1 21 Perpignan 12 4 0 8 178 314 2 18Brive 12 2 0 10 182 338 5 13afp