UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 13 9 1 3 351 214 6 44 Racing92 12 8 0 4 356 287 3 35 Montpellier 13 7 0 6 348 282 6 34 Stade Francais 12 6 1 5 291 214 6 32 La Rochelle 13 7 0 6 306 253 4 32 Bayonne 13 7 1 5 295 309 1 31 Bordeaux-Begles 13 7 1 6 279 276 4 30 Toulon 13 7 0 6 299 269 2 30 Lyon 13 7 0 6 302 328 1 29 Clermont 13 5 1 7 287 321 4 27 Pau 13 5 1 7 306 310 5 27 Castres 13 6 0 7 265 306 2 26Perpignan 13 4 0 9 188 352 2 18Brive 13 3 0 10 202 354 5 17

Related Topics

Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

8 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

8 hours ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

9 hours ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 Add.Director Land Management suspended over compla ..

Add.Director Land Management suspended over complaints

9 hours ago
 US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stre ..

US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.