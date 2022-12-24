RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 13 9 1 3 351 214 6 44 Racing92 12 8 0 4 356 287 3 35 Montpellier 13 7 0 6 348 282 6 34 Stade Francais 12 6 1 5 291 214 6 32 La Rochelle 13 7 0 6 306 253 4 32 Bayonne 13 7 1 5 295 309 1 31 Bordeaux-Begles 13 7 1 6 279 276 4 30 Toulon 13 7 0 6 299 269 2 30 Lyon 13 7 0 6 302 328 1 29 Clermont 13 5 1 7 287 321 4 27 Pau 13 5 1 7 306 310 5 27 Castres 13 6 0 7 265 306 2 26Perpignan 13 4 0 9 188 352 2 18Brive 13 3 0 10 202 354 5 17