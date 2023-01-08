RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 15 10 1 4 390 257 7 49 Stade Francais 15 9 1 5 351 263 8 46 La Rochelle 15 9 0 6 365 270 5 41 Bordeaux-Begles 15 8 1 6 342 301 5 39 Racing92 14 8 1 5 392 361 3 37 Bayonne 15 8 1 6 333 350 1 35 Lyon 15 8 0 7 350 370 3 35 Montpellier 14 7 0 7 358 322 6 34 Toulon 15 7 0 8 334 318 3 31 Clermont 15 6 1 8 331 373 5 31 Castres 15 6 1 8 298 358 2 28 Pau 15 5 1 9 321 368 5 27Brive 15 5 0 10 258 398 5 25Perpignan 15 4 0 11 218 412 2 18