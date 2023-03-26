RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 21 14 1 6 530 371 9 67 La Rochelle 21 13 0 8 553 400 9 61 Lyon 21 12 0 9 525 486 7 55 Stade Français 20 11 1 8 500 354 9 55 Bordeaux-Bègles 21 11 1 9 461 395 7 53 Toulon 21 12 0 9 483 426 4 52 Bayonne 21 11 1 9 503 480 4 50 Montpellier 21 10 0 11 497 463 8 48 Racing92 20 10 1 9 542 560 5 47 Clermont 21 9 1 11 475 516 7 45 Castres 21 9 1 11 428 529 2 40 Pau 21 7 1 13 476 553 7 37Perpignan 21 8 0 13 385 580 3 35Brive 21 5 0 16 346 591 6 26