RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :French Top 14 table before Sunday's final round of the regular season (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 25 16 1 8 628 464 10 76 La Rochelle 25 16 0 9 659 469 10 74 ---------------------------------------- Stade Francais 25 13 2 10 606 466 10 66 Racing92 25 14 1 10 709 652 8 66 Bordeaux-Begles 25 13 1 11 577 466 9 63 Lyon 25 13 1 11 635 607 8 62 ---------------------------------------- Bayonne 25 13 1 11 577 609 4 58 Toulon 25 13 0 12 533 538 5 57 Montpellier 25 11 0 14 614 582 10 54 Castres 25 12 1 12 506 619 3 53 Clermont 25 10 1 14 556 602 10 52 Pau 25 9 1 15 556 624 9 47 ---------------------------------------- Perpignan 25 10 0 15 487 698 3 43 ---------------------------------------- Brive 25 7 0 18 430 677 8 36 -- Top two teams qualify for semi-finals -- Third to sixth qualify for play-offs-- Team in 13th-placed into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2-- Bottom team are relegated