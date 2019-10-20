UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 7 7 0 0 227 81 2 30 Bordeaux-Begles 8 5 1 2 241 159 4 26 Bayonne 8 5 0 3 197 194 1 21 Toulon 8 4 0 4 184 192 2 18 Montpellier 8 3 1 4 195 180 3 17 Pau 8 4 0 4 181 203 1 17 Brive 8 4 0 4 164 205 0 17 Agen 8 3 1 4 190 182 2 16 Clermont 7 4 0 3 178 178 0 16 Toulouse 8 3 0 5 161 191 2 14 La Rochelle 7 3 0 4 148 160 2 14 Castres 8 4 0 4 204 225 2 14 Racing 92 7 2 1 4 164 151 3 13Stade Francais 8 2 0 6 152 285 1 9afp

Related Topics

Agen Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

1 hour ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

3 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

3 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

3 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

3 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.