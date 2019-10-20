RugbyU: French Top 14 Table - 1st Update
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 7 7 0 0 227 81 2 30 Bordeaux-Begles 8 5 1 2 241 159 4 26 Bayonne 8 5 0 3 197 194 1 21 Toulon 8 4 0 4 184 192 2 18 Montpellier 8 3 1 4 195 180 3 17 Pau 8 4 0 4 181 203 1 17 Brive 8 4 0 4 164 205 0 17 Agen 8 3 1 4 190 182 2 16 Clermont 7 4 0 3 178 178 0 16 Toulouse 8 3 0 5 161 191 2 14 La Rochelle 7 3 0 4 148 160 2 14 Castres 8 4 0 4 204 225 2 14 Racing 92 7 2 1 4 164 151 3 13Stade Francais 8 2 0 6 152 285 1 9afp