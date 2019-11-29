UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :French Top 14 table before the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 9 8 0 1 287 122 3 35 Bordeaux-Begles9 6 1 2 264 159 4 30 Pau 9 5 0 4 190 206 1 21 Bayonne 9 5 0 4 200 203 1 21 Toulon 9 4 1 4 203 211 2 20 Clermont 9 5 0 4 210 227 0 20 Montpellier 9 3 2 4 214 199 3 19 Toulouse 9 4 0 5 195 199 3 19 La Rochelle 9 4 0 5 177 211 2 18 Racing 92 9 3 1 5 195 172 3 18 Castres 9 4 0 5 232 251 2 18 Brive 9 4 0 5 190 233 2 18Agen 9 3 1 5 190 205 2 16Stade Francais 9 2 0 7 161 310 1 9

