RugbyU: Ireland team to play Scotland in Six Nations

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Ireland team to play Scotland in Six Nations match at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, on Sunday (kick-off 1500 GMT): Team (15-1) Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; CJ Stander, Will Connors, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian HealyReplacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan LarmourCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)