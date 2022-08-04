RugbyU: New Zealand team to play South Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

Mbombela, South Africa, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand team to play South Africa in Mbombela on Saturday in the first round of the Rugby Championship: Team (15-1) Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Angus Ta'avao, Samson Taukei'aho, George BowerReplacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Quinn TupaeaCoach: Ian Foster (NZL)