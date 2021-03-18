RugbyU: Scotland team to play Italy in Six Nations

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Scotland team to play Italy in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 1415 GMT): Scotland (15-1) Sean Maitland; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Stuart Hogg (capt), Scott Steele; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, David Cherry, Rory Sutherland Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Alex Craig, Nick Haining, Ali price, Jaco van der Walt, Chris Harris Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)