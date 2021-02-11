RugbyU: Scotland team to play Wales

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Scotland team to play Wales in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield on Saturday (1645 GMT): Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory SutherlandReplacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Richie Gray, Gary Graham, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt, Huw JonesCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)