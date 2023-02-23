RugbyU: Six Nations - England team to play Wales

Bagshot, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :England team to play Wales in a Six Nations international at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT): England (15-1) Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Anthony Watson; Owen Farrell (capt), Jack van Poortvliet; Alex Dombrandt, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)