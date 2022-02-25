RugbyU: Six Nations fixtures, standings and results

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Fixtures, standings and results in the Six Nations Championship ahead of this weekend's third round of matches (all kick-off times GMT): Playing Saturday At Murrayfield, Edinburgh Scotland v France (1415) At Twickenham, London England v Wales (1645) Playing Sunday At Lansdowne Road, Dublin Ireland v Italy (1500) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): France 2 2 0 0 67 34 1 9 England 2 1 0 1 50 20 2 6 Ireland 2 1 0 1 53 37 2 6 Scotland 2 1 0 1 37 37 1 5 Wales 2 1 0 1 27 46 0 4 Italy 2 0 0 2 10 70 0 0 Remaining fixtures Mar 11: Wales v France, Cardiff (2000) Mar 12: Italy v Scotland, Rome (1415) Mar 12: England v Ireland, Twickenham (1645) Mar 19: Wales v Italy, Cardiff (1415) Mar 19: Ireland v Scotland, Dublin (1645) Mar 19: France v England, Paris (2000) Previous results Feb 5: Ireland 29 Wales 7 Feb 5: Scotland 20 England 17 Feb 6: France 37 Italy 10 Feb 12: Wales 20 Scotland 17Feb 12: France 30 Ireland 24Feb 13: Italy 0 England 33