RugbyU: Six Nations results and standings

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Six Nations results and standings after Sunday's third-round match: At Stade de France, Paris France 32 Scotland 21 Played Saturday At Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy 20 Ireland 34 At Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales 10 England 20 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Ireland 3 3 0 0 100 49 3 15 Scotland 3 2 0 1 85 62 2 10 England 3 2 0 1 74 53 2 10 France 3 2 0 1 80 77 2 10 Italy 3 0 0 3 58 94 1 1 Wales 3 0 0 3 27 89 0 0 Remaining fixtures (all times GMT) Mar 11: Italy v Wales (1415) Mar 11: England v France (1645) Mar 12: Scotland v Ireland (1500) Mar 18: Scotland v Italy (1230) Mar 18: France v Wales (1445) Mar 18: Ireland v England (1700) Previous results Feb 4: Wales 10 Ireland 34 Feb 4: England 23 Scotland 29 Feb 5: Italy 24 France 29 Feb 11: Ireland 32 France 19Feb 11: Scotland 35 Wales 7Feb 12: England 31 Italy 14