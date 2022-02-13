RugbyU: Six Nations results, standings and fixtures

UrduPoint.com

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Results, standings and fixtures in the Six Nations Championship after Sunday's match (all kick-off times GMT): At Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy 0 England 33 Played Saturday At Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales 20 Scotland 17 At Stade de France, Paris France 30 Ireland 24 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): France 2 2 0 0 67 34 1 9 England 2 1 0 1 50 20 2 6 Ireland 2 1 0 1 53 37 2 6 Scotland 2 1 0 1 37 37 1 5 Wales 2 1 0 1 27 46 0 4 Italy 2 0 0 2 10 70 0 0 Remaining fixtures (all times GMT) Feb 26: Scotland v France, Edinburgh (1415) Feb 26: England v Wales, Twickenham (1645) Feb 27: Ireland v Italy, Dublin (1500) Mar 11: Wales v France, Cardiff (2000) Mar 12: Italy v Scotland, Rome (1415) Mar 12: England v Ireland, Twickenham (1645) Mar 19: Wales v Italy, Cardiff (1415) Mar 19: Ireland v Scotland, Dublin (1645) Mar 19: France v England, Paris (2000) Previous results Feb 5: Ireland 29 Wales 7Feb 5: Scotland 20 England 17Feb 6: France 37 Italy 10

