RugbyU: Six Nations - Scotland Team To Play Italy
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Scotland team to play Italy in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, on Saturday (kick-off 1230 GMT): Scotland (15-1) Ollie Smith; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali price, Ben Healy, Cameron RedpathCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)