Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :South African Currie Cup first round results Saturday: At Cape Town Western Province 20 Bulls 22 At Kimberley Griquas 17 Lions 20 -- match abandoned after 47 minutes due to lightning and Lions declared winners Played Friday At Durban Sharks 45 Pumas 10 Bye: Cheetahs Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 1 1 0 0 22 20 0 27 Sharks 1 1 0 0 45 10 1 24 Stormers 1 0 0 1 20 22 1 20 Cheetahs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Lions 1 1 0 0 20 17 0 16 Pumas 1 0 0 1 10 45 0 7 Griquas 1 0 0 1 17 20 1 4 Note: Bulls (23 points), Stormers, Sharks (19 each), Cheetahs (17), Lions (12), Pumas (7) and Griquas (3) carried forward to Currie Cup points obtained in Super Rugby Unlocked, which finished last weekend Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Fixtures Dec 4: Pumas v Griquas Dec 5: Bulls v Cheetahs, Lions v Western Province Bye: Sharks Leading scorers Points 10: Bosch, Nkosi, Ward (all Sharks), Arendse (Bulls), Skosan (Lions)Tries2: Arendse, Nkosi, Skosan, Ward

