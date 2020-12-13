RugbyU: South African Currie Cup results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Collated South African Currie Cup third round results Saturday: At Bloemfontein Cheetahs 23 Lions 39 At Durban Sharks 32 Bulls 29 Played Friday At Cape Town Western Province 28 Pumas 14 Bye: Griquas Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 3 2 0 1 91 65 2 33 Sharks 2 2 0 0 77 39 1 28 Stormers 3 1 0 2 67 58 3 26 Lions 3 3 0 0 81 59 1 25 Cheetahs 2 0 0 2 36 79 0 17 Pumas 3 1 0 2 46 90 0 11 Griquas 2 0 0 2 34 42 2 5 Note: Bulls (23 points), Stormers, Sharks (19 each), Cheetahs (17), Lions (12), Pumas (7) and Griquas (3) carried forward to the Currie Cup points obtained in the Super Rugby Unlocked commpetition, which finished last month Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Fixtures Dec 18: Pumas v Cheetahs Dec 19: Griquas v Bulls, Lions v Sharks Bye: Western Province Leading scorers Points 35: Steyn (Bulls) 27: Bosch (Sharks) 19: Jantjies (Lions) 16: Smith (Bulls)Tries3: Keyter (Griquas), Van Staden (Bulls)