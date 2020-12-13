UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup Results

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Collated South African Currie Cup third round results Saturday: At Bloemfontein Cheetahs 23 Lions 39 At Durban Sharks 32 Bulls 29 Played Friday At Cape Town Western Province 28 Pumas 14 Bye: Griquas Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 3 2 0 1 91 65 2 33 Sharks 2 2 0 0 77 39 1 28 Stormers 3 1 0 2 67 58 3 26 Lions 3 3 0 0 81 59 1 25 Cheetahs 2 0 0 2 36 79 0 17 Pumas 3 1 0 2 46 90 0 11 Griquas 2 0 0 2 34 42 2 5 Note: Bulls (23 points), Stormers, Sharks (19 each), Cheetahs (17), Lions (12), Pumas (7) and Griquas (3) carried forward to the Currie Cup points obtained in the Super Rugby Unlocked commpetition, which finished last month Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Fixtures Dec 18: Pumas v Cheetahs Dec 19: Griquas v Bulls, Lions v Sharks Bye: Western Province Leading scorers Points 35: Steyn (Bulls) 27: Bosch (Sharks) 19: Jantjies (Lions) 16: Smith (Bulls)Tries3: Keyter (Griquas), Van Staden (Bulls)

Related Topics

Bloemfontein Durban Cape Town Van

Recent Stories

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

12 minutes ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

12 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

12 minutes ago

Swansea win south Wales derby, Pukki keeps Norwich ..

14 minutes ago

Messias brace helps Crotone to first win of Serie ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.