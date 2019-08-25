RugbyU: South African Currie Cup results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :South African Currie Cup final round results Saturday: At Kimberley Griquas 26 Golden Lions 27 At Bloemfontein Free State Cheetahs 38 Western Province 33 At Pretoria Blue Bulls 40 Sharks, holders 48 Bye: Pumas Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Cheetahs 6 4 0 2 234 162 6 22 - qualified Lions 6 4 0 2 173 174 6 22 - qualified Griquas 6 4 0 2 178 175 5 21 - qualified Sharks 6 4 0 2 170 179 3 19 - qualified ---------------------------------- W.

Province 6 2 0 4 176 146 6 14 Bulls 6 2 0 4 143 191 2 10 Pumas 6 1 0 5 161 208 5 9 - playoffs Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by less than eight points or scoring four tries in a match Semi-finals Saturday, Aug 31 Lions v Griquas (1300 GMT), Cheetahs v Sharks (1515 GMT) Leading scorers Points 71: Reynolds (Lions) 65: Whitehead (Griquas) 46: Libbok (Bulls) 45: Smith (Pumas) 44: Fouche (Cheetahs) 43: Marais (Province) 40: Bosch (Sharks) Tries 6: Tambwe (Lions)5: Dweba, Janse van Rensburg (both Cheetahs), Green (Lions), Specman (Bulls), Visagie (Pumas)4: Keyter (Griquas), Senatla (Province), Van Wyk (Sharks)