RugbyU: South African Super Rugby Unlocked results

Johannesburg, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :South African Super Rugby Unlocked fifth round results Saturday: At Kimberley Griquas 6 Stormers 39 At Johannesburg Lions 25 Bulls 30 Played Friday At Durban Sharks 19 Cheetahs 13 Bye: Pumas Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 5 4 0 1 157 87 3 19 Stormers 4 3 0 1 110 99 1 13 Sharks 4 3 0 1 94 89 1 13 Cheetahs 4 2 1 1 85 67 2 12 Lions 5 1 1 3 119 103 4 10 Pumas 4 1 0 3 114 158 1 5 Griquas 4 0 0 4 81 157 2 2 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Fixtures Nov 13: Griquas v Sharks Nov 14: Lions v Pumas, Stormers v Cheetahs Bye: Bulls Leading scorers Points 62: Steyn (Bulls) 49: Bosch (Sharks), Jantjies (Lions) 36: Fouche (Pumas) 33: Willemse (Stormers) Tries 5: Gans (Bulls) 4: Maritz (Pumas) 3: Jaer, Specman (both Cheetahs), Skosan (Lions), Van Zyl (Bulls), Verity-Amm (Griquas) Notes-- Team with most points after seven rounds win competition-- Points totals carried forward to Currie Cup, which begins on Nov 27