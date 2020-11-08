UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: South African Super Rugby Unlocked Results

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

RugbyU: South African Super Rugby Unlocked results

Johannesburg, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :South African Super Rugby Unlocked fifth round results Saturday: At Kimberley Griquas 6 Stormers 39 At Johannesburg Lions 25 Bulls 30 Played Friday At Durban Sharks 19 Cheetahs 13 Bye: Pumas Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 5 4 0 1 157 87 3 19 Stormers 4 3 0 1 110 99 1 13 Sharks 4 3 0 1 94 89 1 13 Cheetahs 4 2 1 1 85 67 2 12 Lions 5 1 1 3 119 103 4 10 Pumas 4 1 0 3 114 158 1 5 Griquas 4 0 0 4 81 157 2 2 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Fixtures Nov 13: Griquas v Sharks Nov 14: Lions v Pumas, Stormers v Cheetahs Bye: Bulls Leading scorers Points 62: Steyn (Bulls) 49: Bosch (Sharks), Jantjies (Lions) 36: Fouche (Pumas) 33: Willemse (Stormers) Tries 5: Gans (Bulls) 4: Maritz (Pumas) 3: Jaer, Specman (both Cheetahs), Skosan (Lions), Van Zyl (Bulls), Verity-Amm (Griquas) Notes-- Team with most points after seven rounds win competition-- Points totals carried forward to Currie Cup, which begins on Nov 27

Related Topics

Kimberley Durban Johannesburg Van

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

2 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

2 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

2 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

3 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.