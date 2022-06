RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final results

Canberra, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final results on Saturday: At Hamilton Waikato Chiefs 39 NSW Waratahs 15 At Auckland Auckland Blues 35 Otago Highlanders 6 At Canberra ACT Brumbies 35 Wellington Hurricanes 25 Played Friday At Christchurch Canterbury Crusaders 37 Queensland Reds 15 Semi-finals: Friday, June 10 At Christchurch Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs Saturday, June 11At AucklandAuckland Blues v ACT Brumbies