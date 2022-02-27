RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round two (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): ACT Brumbies 2 2 0 0 71 26 1 9 Canterbury Crusaders 2 2 0 0 76 51 1 9 Queensland Reds 2 2 0 0 43 21 0 8 NSW Waratahs 2 1 0 1 56 30 2 6 Western Force 2 1 0 1 51 32 2 6 Waikato Chiefs 1 1 0 0 26 16 0 4 Wellington Hurricanes 2 1 0 1 65 74 0 4 Auckland Blues 1 0 0 1 32 33 1 1 Moana Pasifika 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Otago Highlanders 2 0 0 2 35 60 0 0Melbourne Rebels 2 0 0 2 8 51 0 0Fijian Drua 2 0 0 2 13 82 0 0