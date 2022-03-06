RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

UrduPoint.com

Sydney, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round three (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Canterbury Crusaders 3 3 0 0 109 63 2 14 ACT Brumbies 3 3 0 0 98 46 1 13 Queensland Reds 3 3 0 0 72 37 1 13 Wellington Hurricanes 3 2 0 1 86 88 0 8 NSW Waratahs 3 1 0 2 76 57 3 7 Western Force 3 1 0 2 67 61 2 6 Auckland Blues 2 1 0 1 56 55 1 5 Waikato Chiefs 2 1 0 1 48 40 1 5 Fijian Drua 3 1 0 2 44 108 0 4 Otago Highlanders 3 0 0 3 49 81 1 1Melbourne Rebels 3 0 0 3 34 82 1 1Moana Pasifika 1 0 0 1 12 33 0 0

