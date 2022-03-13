RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 10:00 AM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round four matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): ACT Brumbies 4 4 0 0 134 63 2 18 Queensland Reds 4 4 0 0 105 65 1 17 Canterbury Crusaders 4 3 0 1 130 87 3 15 Auckland Blues 3 2 0 1 88 75 1 9 Waikato Chiefs 3 2 0 1 72 61 1 9 Wellington Hurricanes 3 2 0 1 86 88 0 8 NSW Waratahs 3 1 0 2 76 57 3 7 Western Force 3 1 0 2 67 61 2 6 Fijian Drua 4 1 0 3 72 141 1 5 Otago Highlanders 4 0 0 4 69 113 1 1Melbourne Rebels 4 0 0 4 51 118 1 1Moana Pasifika 1 0 0 1 12 33 0 0.