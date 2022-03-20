UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table

Published March 20, 2022

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round five matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): ACT Brumbies 5 5 0 0 150 75 2 22 Queensland Reds 5 4 0 1 117 81 2 18 NSW Waratahs 5 3 0 2 122 93 3 15 Canterbury Crusaders 4 3 0 1 130 87 3 15 Waikato Chiefs 4 3 0 1 131 73 2 14 Western Force 5 2 0 3 104 101 3 11 Auckland Blues 3 2 0 1 88 75 1 9 Wellington Hurricanes 3 2 0 1 86 88 0 8 Fijian Drua 5 1 0 4 90 161 2 6 Melbourne Rebels 5 0 0 5 70 142 2 2Otago Highlanders 4 0 0 4 69 113 1 1Moana Pasifika 2 0 0 2 24 92 0 0

More Stories From Miscellaneous

