RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round six matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): ACT Brumbies 6 6 0 0 189 113 2 26 Queensland Reds 6 5 0 1 149 101 2 22 Canterbury Crusaders 5 4 0 1 164 106 3 19 NSW Waratahs 6 3 0 3 142 125 3 15 Waikato Chiefs 5 3 0 2 150 107 2 14 Auckland Blues 4 3 0 1 120 100 1 13 Western Force 6 2 0 4 142 140 4 12 Wellington Hurricanes 4 2 0 2 105 112 1 9 Melbourne Rebels 6 1 0 5 112 169 2 6 Fijian Drua 6 1 0 5 117 203 2 6Moana Pasifika 3 1 0 2 48 111 0 4Otago Highlanders 5 0 0 5 94 145 2 2