UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round six matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): ACT Brumbies 6 6 0 0 189 113 2 26 Queensland Reds 6 5 0 1 149 101 2 22 Canterbury Crusaders 5 4 0 1 164 106 3 19 NSW Waratahs 6 3 0 3 142 125 3 15 Waikato Chiefs 5 3 0 2 150 107 2 14 Auckland Blues 4 3 0 1 120 100 1 13 Western Force 6 2 0 4 142 140 4 12 Wellington Hurricanes 4 2 0 2 105 112 1 9 Melbourne Rebels 6 1 0 5 112 169 2 6 Fijian Drua 6 1 0 5 117 203 2 6Moana Pasifika 3 1 0 2 48 111 0 4Otago Highlanders 5 0 0 5 94 145 2 2

Related Topics

Melbourne Wellington Auckland

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

25 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

30 minutes ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

10 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

10 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>