RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

Sydney, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after round seven matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): ACT Brumbies 7 6 0 1 196 134 2 26 Queensland Reds 7 6 0 1 170 108 2 26 Canterbury Crusaders 6 5 0 1 181 120 3 23 Auckland Blues 6 5 0 1 198 135 2 22 NSW Waratahs 7 4 0 3 180 139 4 20 Waikato Chiefs 5 3 0 2 150 107 2 14 Western Force 6 2 0 4 142 140 4 12 Wellington Hurricanes 4 2 0 2 105 112 1 9 Melbourne Rebels 6 1 0 5 112 169 2 6 Fijian Drua 7 1 0 6 131 241 2 6Moana Pasifika 5 1 0 4 83 189 0 4Otago Highlanders 6 0 0 6 108 162 3 3

