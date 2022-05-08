RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Rugby Pacific table after round 12 at the weekend (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Auckland Blues 11 10 0 1 378 222 5 45 ACT Brumbies 11 10 0 1 337 216 3 43 Canterbury Crusaders 11 8 0 3 344 224 7 39 Waikato Chiefs 11 7 0 4 331 263 4 32 NSW Waratahs 11 7 0 4 298 255 4 32 Queensland Reds 11 7 0 4 267 224 3 31 Wellington Hurricanes 11 6 0 5 352 263 5 29 Otago Highlanders 11 3 0 8 237 272 5 17 Melbourne Rebels 11 3 0 8 237 361 3 15 Western Force 10 2 0 8 220 278 6 14Fijian Drua 11 1 0 10 190 403 3 7Moana Pasifika 10 1 0 9 166 376 2 6