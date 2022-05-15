UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific Table

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 08:40 AM

RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Auckland Blues 12 11 0 1 431 248 6 50 ACT Brumbies 12 10 0 2 363 253 3 43 Canterbury Crusaders 12 9 0 3 381 250 7 43 Wellington Hurricanes 12 7 0 5 374 281 5 33 NSW Waratahs 12 7 0 5 316 277 5 33 Waikato Chiefs 11 7 0 4 331 263 4 32 Queensland Reds 12 7 0 5 293 277 3 31 Otago Highlanders 12 4 0 8 298 282 6 22 Melbourne Rebels 11 3 0 8 237 361 3 15 Western Force 11 2 0 9 230 339 6 14 Fijian Drua 12 2 0 10 224 422 3 11Moana Pasifika 11 1 0 10 185 410 2 6afp

