RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Super Rugby Pacific table after 15th and final round of matches. The top eight progress to the playoffs (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Auckland Blues 14 13 0 1 472 284 6 58 Canterbury Crusaders 14 11 0 3 470 268 8 52 Waikato Chiefs 14 10 0 4 453 348 5 45 ACT Brumbies 14 10 0 4 404 306 4 44 Wellington Hurricanes 14 8 0 6 441 330 7 39 NSW Waratahs 14 8 0 6 365 317 6 38 Queensland Reds 14 8 0 6 342 327 3 35 Western Force 14 4 0 10 326 443 7 23 Otago Highlanders 13 4 0 9 318 314 6 22 Melbourne Rebels 13 3 0 10 289 439 4 16Fijian Drua 14 2 0 12 261 518 4 12Moana Pasifika 14 2 0 12 267 514 2 10

