RugbyU: United Rugby Championship results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :United Rugby Championship results on Saturday: Benetton 19 Glasgow 18 Dragons 14 Edinburgh 30 Leinster 10 Ulster 20 Stormers v Zebre - postponed due to new Covid regulations Sharks v Scarlets - postponed due to new Covid regulations Bulls v Munster - postponed due to new Covid regulations Played Friday Connacht 46 Ospreys 18 SundayLions v Cardiff - postponed due to new Covid regulations