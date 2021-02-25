UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: Wales Team To Play England In Six Nations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

RugbyU: Wales team to play England in Six Nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales team to play England in a Six Nations international at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT): Wales (15-1) Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn JonesReplacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, James Botham, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Willis HalaholoCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

