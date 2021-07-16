Ruined Belgian valleys mop up after devastating floods

GrezDoiceau, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :When the water came, it came quickly. The clear-up operation in the devastated small towns of eastern Belgium will take far longer.

"In less that 10 minutes, the water rose by almost a metre," said Isabelle Bervoets, surveying the wreckage of her restaurant in Grez-Doiceau.

The Train river that passes through the small community is one of those that burst its banks following days of torrential rain.

At least 18 Belgians died and 19 are missing, with scores more fatalities in neighbouring Germany.

But the economic toll in the Brabant region is all too clear, along city riverfronts, blocked train tracks and drowned factories -- as well as in Isabelle's restaurant.

The ground is a sea of mud, there is a stench of sewage, bar stools are scattered everywhere, the fridge in the wine cellar is wrecked, and Isabelle's frustration with local authorities is overflowing.

"I'm pretty furious with the commune," the 53-year-old said. "It was some young folk who brought us sand bags. I called the town hall but they didn't have any." Not far away, Amandine Bosquet is surveying the wreckage of her family home, stacking damp cardboard boxes. "Everything on the ground floor, we've lost," the young woman says.

- 'Devastation' - Belgium's King Philippe is due to visit the flooded region later in the day, and Prime Minister Alexander de Croos was to give a news conference.

Meanwhile the vast tide of mud and water is draining down the Train through the Brabant's green but densely populated valleys, into the Dyle, the Meuse and on to the hard-hit Netherlands.