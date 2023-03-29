UrduPoint.com

Ruins Of Large-scale Building Complexes Found In China's Chongqing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ruins of large-scale building complexes found in China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Ruins of a building complex have been found at the site of Diaoyu City, an ancient fortress in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, during recent excavation work.

The site was named after the hill on which it was built in the latter period of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). During the war between the Song imperial army and Mongolian troops in the 13th Century, Diaoyu City, as an essential part of the defence system of the present-day Sichuan Province and Chongqing, withstood outside aggression for 36 years, a miraculous feat.

The Diaoyu site is located in the Hechuan District of Chongqing, covering an area of 2.5 square km. The recent archaeological work completed the excavation area of 914 square meters, and newly cleared the city gate, city wall, stone wall, courtyard gate, high platform, a well, pool, road, house site, drainage ditch, and ash pit, among another 33 ruins.

It unearthed more than 300 pieces of other cultural relics.

Yuan Dongshan, deputy head of Chongqing's institute of cultural relics and archaeology, said the unearthed gates, passageways, piers, and stone walls show that there had been a huge courtyard. The stone size and masonry technology found at the ruins have never been seen before.

According to Yuan, the new findings effectively fill in the blanks of the cultural relics of the Song Dynasty in this area and provide new evidence for the study of the defense system, layout, and structural function of the mountainous city of the Song and Yuan Dynasties (960-1368), and play an important role in further reconstructing the spatial pattern of Diaoyu City in the late Southern Song Dynasty.

Related Topics

Century Army Technology China Road Chongqing SITE

Recent Stories

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

21 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

1 hour ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.