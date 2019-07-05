Rule of law in Venezuela 'eroded': UN rights chief

Geneva, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The UN human rights chief lamented Friday the erosion of rule of law in Venezuela, pointing to attacks on political opponents and activists, including using torture and killings.

"Essential institutions and the rule of law in Venezuela have been eroded," Michelle Bachelet said as she presented a damning report on the situation in the troubled South American country to the UN Human Rights Council.