Ruling party candidate wins majority in Mauritania vote: official

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Government candidate and frontrunner Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won an absolute majority in the first round of Mauritania's presidential election, with nearly all votes counted, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said on Sunday.

With counting completed in 3,729 of a total of 3,861 polling stations, the 62-year-old former head of the domestic security service won 51.5 percent of the vote, according to data published on CENI's website.

Ghazouani had already declared himself the winner in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of current president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, his supporters and journalists.

The ballot is the first in Mauritania's coup-strewn history that looks set to see an elected president complete his mandate and transfer power to an elected successor, although the opposition has raised concerns the vote could perpetuate a government dominated by military figures.

Some 1.5 million people were eligible to vote Saturday in the vast, predominantly Muslim state, which is approximately twice the size of former colonial power France and has a population of just 4.5 million.

Turnout was 62.68 percent, CENI said.

Out of the other five candidates, Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid came second with 18.58 percent of the votes and Mohamed Ould Boubacar followed in third place with 17.82 percent, the CENI data showed.