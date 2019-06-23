UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruling Party Candidate Wins Majority In Mauritania Vote: Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Ruling party candidate wins majority in Mauritania vote: official

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Government candidate and frontrunner Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won an absolute majority in the first round of Mauritania's presidential election, with nearly all votes counted, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said on Sunday.

With counting completed in 3,729 of a total of 3,861 polling stations, the 62-year-old former head of the domestic security service won 51.5 percent of the vote, according to data published on CENI's website.

Ghazouani had already declared himself the winner in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of current president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, his supporters and journalists.

The ballot is the first in Mauritania's coup-strewn history that looks set to see an elected president complete his mandate and transfer power to an elected successor, although the opposition has raised concerns the vote could perpetuate a government dominated by military figures.

Some 1.5 million people were eligible to vote Saturday in the vast, predominantly Muslim state, which is approximately twice the size of former colonial power France and has a population of just 4.5 million.

Turnout was 62.68 percent, CENI said.

Out of the other five candidates, Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid came second with 18.58 percent of the votes and Mohamed Ould Boubacar followed in third place with 17.82 percent, the CENI data showed.

Related Topics

Election Vote France Mauritania Sunday Muslim All Government Century Insurance Comany Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

47 minutes ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.