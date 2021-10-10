'Run Sara Run': clamour grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Philippines "First Daughter" Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him as a city mayor. Now, she's leading the race to replace Rodrigo Duterte as president.

So far, the feisty politician, who once punched a court sheriff in front of tv cameras, has rejected calls to seek the country's highest office, insisting she wants to serve another term as Davao city mayor.

Supporters have plastered "Run Sara Run" posters and tarpaulins across the archipelago nation, held rallies and posted thousands of messages urging the 43-year-old to change her mind.

In a cryptic Facebook post on Saturday -- the day after the deadline for registering as a candidate -- Sara thanked her supporters who turned up at the Manila registration site for national positions, including president.

"Although I was not at the Sofitel (hotel), you did not lose hope and patience during the wait," she said, hours before her office announced she had tested positive for Covid-19.

"For this I offer my heartfelt thanks." The elder Duterte has not named a successor, but indicated recently Sara would run alongside his longtime aide Senator Christopher Go.

While Sara missed Friday's closing date, analysts say she has until November 15 to make a late entry into the presidential race -- like her father did in 2015.

Sara, known for her quick temper and fondness for big motorbikes, was in first place in the latest Pulse Asia poll of voter preferences for president.

She was followed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a former dictator, celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

All except Sara have declared they will run for the top job.