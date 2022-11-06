UrduPoint.com

Rune To Face Djokovic In First Masters Final In Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Rune to face Djokovic in first Masters final in Paris

Paris, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic needed a third set tiebreak to squeeze past world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Saturday and reach the final of the Paris Masters.

The Serbian will face Danish teenager Holger Rune who earlier beat in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 to reach a first Masters final.

"It's very sweet, obviously, when you win matches like this against one of the best players in the world," said Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-extending seventh Paris crown and 39th Masters triumph.

An eighth successive win over the Greek, extended the Serbian's overall winning streak to 13 matches.

Djokovic had the chance to take charge of the third set when he had two break points at 4-4. He was unable to convert either and the match went to the tiebreak.

After falling behind in a mini-break, Djokovic took the final four points to win the match after two hours 20 minutes on court.

"I thought I started the match very well, again, great hitting like yesterday in the quarters," said Djokovic.

"I had chances early on in the second, I didn't break his serve. The momentum shifted, the crowd got into it. I think he elevated his level of tennis.

"Deservedly so, we went into - both of us - into an even battle all the way until the last point, until the last shot. Some incredible points towards the end. I'm just really glad to overcome this challenge."In spite of the defeat, Tsitsipas can still finish the year as world number one if he wins the ATP Finals following Carlos Alcaraz's decision to skip the Turin tournament because of the abdominal tear that forced him to retire from his quarter-finals against Rune.

Related Topics

Tennis World Paris Turin All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

2 hours ago
 FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

2 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.