UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rung School Of Arts Offers Online Classes In Music, Photography, Painting, Acting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Rung School of Arts offers online classes in music, photography, painting, acting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Rung School of Music & Arts has planned to start an online arts classes in music, photography, painting, calligraphy, acting and visual art for art lovers.

The classes were aimed at to help to develop artistic talents and polish artists to a high caliber.

The classes will guide a person to add new dimensions to his artistic talents and classes will unlock the artist inside a person, an official told on Thursday.

He said that this is new opportunity for art lovers to groom their selves in different fields to become processional.

Rung school of music and arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts, he stated.

\778

Related Topics

Music Guide Love

Recent Stories

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

1 hour ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

12 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.