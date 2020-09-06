Rung School of Arts offers online classes in music, photography, painting, acting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Rung School of Music & Arts has planned to start an online arts classes in music, photography, painting, calligraphy, acting and visual art for art lovers.

The classes were aimed at to help to develop artistic talents and polish artists to a high caliber.

The classes will guide a person to add new dimensions to his artistic talents and classes will unlock the artist inside a person, an official told on Thursday.

He said that this is new opportunity for art lovers to groom their selves in different fields to become processional.

Rung school of music and arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts, he stated.

