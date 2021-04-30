Runner-up Mazdzer among USA 2022 Olympic luge hopefuls

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chris Mazdzer, the 2018 Olympic luge men's singles runner-up, was among 14 candidates for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics named Friday by USA Luge.

The national sport governing body declared its national team for the 2021-22 season, which included Mazdzer, a 32-year-old slider chasing his fourth Olympic berth.

Mazdzer was 13th at Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014 before becoming the first American to medal in men's singles luge in 2018 at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The group also includes 2019 world championhip third-place finisher Emily Sweeney, five-time World Cup event winner Summer Britcher, three-time World Cup winner Tucker West and two-time Olympian Jayson Terdiman, a 2020 world championship third-place finisher who partners with Mazdzer in doubles and underwent shoulder surgery in February 2021.

Britcher, West, Mazdzer and Terdiman grabbed a 2020 worlds bronze medal in the team relay.

Jonny Gustafson, a world under-23 bronze medalist, and a group of graduating juniors are also Beijing candidates, with the qualifying period for the US team extending into next January.

USA Luge will nominate its Olympic squad January 10 after the seventh World Cup event in Latvia.

A shortened USA season in the World Cup will begin at the Yanqing Olympic track in late November and conclude with the Olympic races at the same venue in February.