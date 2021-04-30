UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Runner-up Mazdzer Among USA 2022 Olympic Luge Hopefuls

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Runner-up Mazdzer among USA 2022 Olympic luge hopefuls

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chris Mazdzer, the 2018 Olympic luge men's singles runner-up, was among 14 candidates for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics named Friday by USA Luge.

The national sport governing body declared its national team for the 2021-22 season, which included Mazdzer, a 32-year-old slider chasing his fourth Olympic berth.

Mazdzer was 13th at Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014 before becoming the first American to medal in men's singles luge in 2018 at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The group also includes 2019 world championhip third-place finisher Emily Sweeney, five-time World Cup event winner Summer Britcher, three-time World Cup winner Tucker West and two-time Olympian Jayson Terdiman, a 2020 world championship third-place finisher who partners with Mazdzer in doubles and underwent shoulder surgery in February 2021.

Britcher, West, Mazdzer and Terdiman grabbed a 2020 worlds bronze medal in the team relay.

Jonny Gustafson, a world under-23 bronze medalist, and a group of graduating juniors are also Beijing candidates, with the qualifying period for the US team extending into next January.

USA Luge will nominate its Olympic squad January 10 after the seventh World Cup event in Latvia.

A shortened USA season in the World Cup will begin at the Yanqing Olympic track in late November and conclude with the Olympic races at the same venue in February.

Related Topics

USA World Vancouver Beijing Sochi Same South Korea Latvia January February November 2018 2019 2020 Olympics Bronze Event

Recent Stories

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out ..

6 minutes ago

US Sees Russia's Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Bo ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq Orders Evacuation of Citizens From Coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister for developing strong Pakistan-Hung ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa national carrier SAA exits business rescu ..

6 minutes ago

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.