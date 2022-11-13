UrduPoint.com

Russell Claims First Win For Mercedes In Sprint, On Pole For Brazilian GP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :George Russell claimed his first win in Formula One in Saturday's sprint at Interlagos to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz took second but the Spaniard has a grid penalty looming for a change of engine to move third-placed Lewis Hamilton provisionally up onto the front row alongside his Mercedes teammate.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was being investigated by the race stewards for a starting grid infringement so will have to wait on the conclusion of that inquiry before his front row slot is confirmed.

If it is it will give Mercedes a tremendous shot at a first grand prix win at the tail end of a trying season dominated by Verstappen and Red Bull.

Verstappen had to settle for fourth after he was passed by Russell at the third attempt on lap 15 of 24.

His teammate Sergio Perez took fifth with shock pole sitter Kevin Magnussen of Haas in eighth.

Russell was elated with taking his first chequered flag in F1.

"It's crazy to think we are both starting on the front row - I'm sure Max will be flying tomorrow, but we'll go for the win," he said.

